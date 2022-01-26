Advertisement

University of Tennessee to host virtual pep rally featuring Rick Barnes

Rick Barnes
Rick Barnes(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is set to host a virtual pep rally featuring an interview with Coach Rick Barnes Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will include:

  • Coach interview with Rick Barnes
  • Interview with VFL Ryan Childress (’09)
  • Keys to the game with Brian Rice
  • Exclusive videos

Those interested can register for a chance to win UT merchandise. The pep rally is set to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

