University of Tennessee to host virtual pep rally featuring Rick Barnes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is set to host a virtual pep rally featuring an interview with Coach Rick Barnes Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will include:

Coach interview with Rick Barnes

Interview with VFL Ryan Childress (’09)

Keys to the game with Brian Rice

Exclusive videos

Those interested can register for a chance to win UT merchandise. The pep rally is set to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

