Vols look to chomp down on some Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its second consecutive home game Wednesday, hosting Florida at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 136 on Sirius, channel 190 on SiriusXM and channel 961 on the SiriusXM app.

Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) is coming off of a 2-0 week, capped off by a home win over No. 13 LSU on Saturday, 64-50. Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 16 points, including five made 3-pointers. Vescovi also tallied a team-high-tying six rebounds and five assists. Making his second straight start, Uros Plavsic had 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and six rebounds. In what was a matchup of two of the nation’s top-five teams in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, Tennessee held LSU to a season-low 50 points.

Wednesday marks the only scheduled meeting of the season between Tennessee and Florida after the teams met three times last season. Tennessee has won six of its last seven games against the Gators. Up next, Tennessee is set to take part in the 2022 edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, making the trip to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

THE SERIES•

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Florida, 79-58, dating to 1927.

• The Vols hold a 49-16 edge when the series is contested in Knoxville.• The Volunteers have won six of their last seven games against Florida. Over those seven games, neither team has reached 80 points.

• Tennessee AD Danny White is the younger brother of Florida head coach Mike White. See more below.• Florida center Jason Jitoboh is a 2019 graduate of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga. Tennessee big man Uroš Plavšić also is a Hamilton Heights graduate (2018).

• UF associate head coach Al Pinkins was an assistant coach at Tennessee during the 2014-15 season. Pinkins also was a college teammate of current Vols assistant coach Justin Gainey at NC State when Gainey was a freshman in 1996-97.

LAYUP LINES - TEAM

• Tennessee stands at No. 11 in the NCAA’s latest NET ratings. Each of UT’s five losses are Quad 1.• Tennessee ranks fifth nationally in average home attendance (16,789).

• In 2017-18, Tennessee owned a 13-5 (4-3) record seven games into SEC play. The Vols went on to post a 13-5 league finish en route to the SEC Championship.• The Vols are unbeaten at home this season and are riding an 11-game win streak at Thompson-Boling Arena, dating to last year.

• During Saturday’s win over LSU, the Vols became the first team this season to shoot better than 33 percent from 3-point range against the Tigers (10-28, .357).

• According to KenPom, the Vols rank fifth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

• The Vols rank among the Division I top 20 in turnover margin (+5.3, 8th), steals per game (10.1, 10th) and assists per game (16.9, 18th).

