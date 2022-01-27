18 Vols rally to beat Gators 78-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santiago Vescovi led the charge for the Vols with 23-points in the electric 78-71 victory over the Florida Gators.

The teams traded three’s to start the contest, but Florida took charge after being down 10-8 with 16:10 to go in the half. The Gators were on a 15-0 run for nearly six minutes, running the score up to 23-10 with 10:59 remaining.

Turnovers were the story in the first half, Tennessee amassing 11-turnovers leading to 17-points for Florida. Meanwhile, the Vols managed to put up 5-points off of the four Florida turnovers.

The Vols put together a late push to bring the lead within reach being down 42-34 by the end of the first half as Vescovi led the way, putting up 14-points in the first half.

Tennessee put their rally caps on in the second half. Vescovi put up another 9-points in the second half to help push the Vols to the win.

Zakai Zeigler and Super Senior John Fulkerson started heating up in the second half to give the Vols the spark they needed to complete the comeback. Zeigler was the third leading scorer for Tennessee putting up 11-points going 3-5 from three-point range and 4-7 from the field. Fulkerson only put up 9-points, however, those 9-points ended up being huge for the Vols, keeping the momentum in their favor down the stretch.

John Fulkerson went on his own 6-0 run late in second half to put the Vols up 70-64.

Once the Vols took the lead at the 4:00 mark of the half, they did not let up. In fact, they extended the lead to 7 that led to the final score.

The biggest difference in the game came in the rebound totals. The Vols out-rebounded the Gators 34-24; 24 of the 34 rebounds came from the defensive glass for the Vols.

Coming up this weekend, the Volunteers will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the other UT in the University of Texas at the Erwin Events Center at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.