East Tenn. group looking for owner of missing blind miniature horse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with Horse Haven Tennessee found a blind miniature horse in Claiborne County Thursday and they think she might belong to someone.

“She’s absolutely terrified and she was obviously someone’s pet at one time,” said Ashley Ford with the group.

Kayla Adams, another representative with Horse Haven told WVLT News that the horse was wandering for about six months with a herd of cattle. The group was called in by the property owner when the horse showed up, she said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-609-4030.

