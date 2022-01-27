Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Royalty and Cheyenne Daniel
Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say
Police found six people shot to death inside a Milwaukee home.
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought