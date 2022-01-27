Advertisement

Chandler Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Chandler is one of just three freshmen and four SEC players included on the list
Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has been named to the 15-man Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. 

Chandler is one of just three freshmen and four SEC players included on the list. Midway through his first season on Rocky Top, Chandler has posted elite defensive numbers in addition to his offensive achievements. Through his 18 games this season, Chandler has posted a team-high 39 total steals, as well as six blocked shots. Chandler’s 2.2 steals per game this season rank tied for second among Division I freshmen and tied for 20th among all players.

Through his first five SEC games alone, Chandler recorded 17 total steals. Against Presbyterian on Nov. 30, Chandler tied Tennessee’s program record with seven steals. The Memphis native has seven games this season with three or more steals. As a team, Tennessee ranks ninth in the nation in total steals (188) and 11th in turnovers forced (17.7 per game).

The Vols rank fifth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions.

