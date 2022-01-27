Family calls for more transparency after Knoxville man dies in police custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen released an incident report covering what happened the night that Robert Bailey died while in the custody of the Knoxville Police Department. According to the office, no charges will be issued in Bailey’s death, which was ruled an overdose.

According to a report, a Knoxville police officer pulled Bailey over on Jan. 6th, because only one headlight was working on his car. He was then arrested on outstanding warrants. The D.A.’s office released video Wednesday. It shows Bailey putting a plastic bag in his mouth. When the transportation wagon arrived at the jail, Bailey was unresponsive.

Authorities performed CPR and Bailey was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy report shows two baggies were found in his esophagus, containing meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

The family did not comment on his death, but did tell WVLT News that the case has created mistrust between them and the D.A.’s office.

“I would be called to come up to the City-County Building to view a video. And then, when I get there, they don’t show me anything. And, I’ve asked for my son’s property, his wallets, and they refuse to give me that,” Ruth Bailey, his mother, said. “The D.A. is being unfair. I feel as though I’m being lied to.”

Bailey’s mother and his attorney, Lance Baker, said city leaders initially met with them to review video that lead up to Bailey’s death. They were only shown a portion of that video at the time. Before they could review all tapes, Allen signed an order preventing anyone from seeing any surveillance video.

Allen told WVLT News there was a miscommunication between the family, the attorney and her office as she would never promise to release video before an investigation comes to a close.

“We’re still trying to unfold how that miscommunication happened,” Allen said.

The family also questioned why it took weeks for video to be released.

In a release from Baker:

“Finally, after weeks of pleas from the Bailey family and others, DA Allen has shared some of the video footage and the TBI’s findings about Mr. Bailey’s death. While we have no comment at this time concerning the cause of Mr. Bailey’s death, we remain deeply disappointed in the way this entire matter was handled by the DA. It is our sincere hope that DA Allen has learned a hard lesson from all of this and that in the future, she will be fair, decent, and honest to the families of loved ones who have died in police custody. As an attorney, I am especially disheartened that DA Allen broke her word to the Bailey family and has thus far offered nothing to explain, much less excuse, her actions in setting up a meeting with them, promising to show them all of the videos, and then breaking that promise.”

WVLT News’ Gwendolyn Ducre took all of their questions and frustration to Allen who said the order was signed under ethical observation.

“Is it more (your) discretion or is it law,” Ducre asked.

“Well, that is a complicated question, because there are ethical rules. Rule 3.6 and 3.8 apply to lawyers, in general, not just prosecutors, all lawyers. It says what you can or can’t release,” Allen said.

Bailey said she plans to move forward with an independent autopsy.

Allen concluded no criminal charges will be filed in Bailey’s death.

