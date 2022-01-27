KARM CEO announces retirement; successor comments on his legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The CEO of Knox Area Rescue Ministries announced his retirement on Wednesday. Burt Rosen has been with the organization since 2003.

“I am excited to announce that after nearly 20 years at the helm of this great ministry, I will retire as KARM’s CEO on October 1, 2022, seven years to the month from when the Board and I began praying and planning,” Rosen said.

Rosen originally did work for the Chuck Colson and Prison Fellowship Ministries, an international prison ministry based in the United States and working in 65 countries around the world. In 1998, Rosen was given the National Leadership Award after serving as regional vice president.

After meeting his high school sweetheart Carolyn at 16 and joining up with KARM in 2003, Rosen began working with the unhoused. The transition to KARM’s CEO happened just one year after Rosen’s son, Matthew, withdrew from college and became homeless, disappearing.

“It is a bittersweet moment for Carolyn and me,” Rosen said. “We love this ministry, and we love what we all do together. We love those we serve. And we love you, our dear co-laborers in the KARM vineyard. And while we may not see you as often, our hearts are with you, and we rejoice knowing the ministry is in excellent hands.”

In 2005, Rosen joined KARM’s task force as part of their ten-year plan to end chronic homelessness.

Rosen and KARM have already found a successor: Danita McCartney. “We are blessed and grateful that Danita will become our next CEO,” Board Chair Doug Yoakley said. For more than a decade, she has been a trusted leader of KARM’s operations and development, and she is our choice to lead its future growth and achievements.” Rosen does plan to stay involved with the group, saying he will “continue to explore ways I can remain engaged in the work of the ministry.”

Serving in many roles within the ministry during her 12 years there, Dana McCartney is currently serving as KARM’s current president.

“Since then, I’ve been able to serve in different capacities. Every single job I’ve had and every single position at KARM has been rewarding. I’ve learned so much. And so, I’m just looking to continuing that legacy that Burt is gonna leave behind of just visionary and strategic leadership,” said McCartney.

Rosen now lives in Knoxville with his wife, and said God has called him to KARM.

