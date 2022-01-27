Light snow for most Friday but turning frigid Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few rain to snow showers on Friday. Warmer weather moves in slowly for the start of the work week. The biggest impact on the forecast: Saturday’s wind chill. That will feel like zero degrees for many throughout the morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you were to simply glance at regional radar, it appears as if it’s raining on part of the Plateau. That is not the case. The air is too dry, and this is the ‘virga’ ahead of Friday. There is not much happening besides just a few sprinkles before Friday morning. Those early hours will begin warmer than recent mornings, thanks to cloud cover. Lows should be right around freezing.

A few snow showers are possible in the morning in the elevations. That means way up in the Smokies plus in places like Jamestown and Grimsley. We warm to a high of 41 degrees before a few rain showers move in around or just after lunch time. These off-and-on rain showers will transition to off-and-on snow showers as temperatures drop through the rest of the afternoon. Snow showers become snow flurries by the late evening hours.

Any significant accumulations will be found in the elevations of the Smokies. There is a ‘Winter Storm Warning’ way, way up high in the Smokies. Think places like Clingmans Dome and LeConte for 4″+ of snow to stick. That’s very much not the case around Knoxville. While you could get a dusting to stick, don’t anticipate much more than that.

The “big story” from this system will be the frigid air and brutally cold wind chills settling in overnight Friday.

By Saturday morning, most of our area will see morning lows in the teens with a few scattered single digits in colder locations. Wind chills near or below zero are expected as a brisk northwest wind continues through the morning hours. Most of our area won’t warm above freezing Saturday afternoon before plunging back into the teens Saturday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

That rain chance gets here by early Wednesday. That’s sped up from what it looked like previously. There’s another knife’s edge cold front with dropping temps during the day next Friday.

A slow warming trend begins on Sunday and continues until late next week ahead of another front.

