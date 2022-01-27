Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a Dandridge home Tuesday after responders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and White Pine Police fired shots at a man, identified as Floyd Michael Woody, 68, who later died, according to a release from the TBI.

Responders made a welfare check around 11 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of David Swann Drive. Upon arrival, the man inside the home was reportedly not cooperative with law enforcement before leaving the home and getting in a car, the release said. As Woody was leaving, he allegedly got into an altercation with an officer that ended in the shots being fired.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to the TBI.

Neighbors told WVLT News that Woody was a kindhearted grandfather, friend, and neighbor saying that the news came as a surprise.

One person said they would often see Woody playing with his grandkids, and interacting with neighbors after living in the neighborhood for about 15 years.

TBI agents are investigating the shooting. Woody was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

