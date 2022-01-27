Mild today ahead of a cold front’s scattered rain to some snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures rebound a little bit Thursday, before our next cold front moves in Friday with some rain to snow. The widespread freeze and bitter cold wind chills is the biggest impact by Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with little to no wind, so cold air is able to sink in and frost spreads out. We’re starting the day around 21 degrees in the Valley, and mid to upper teens outlining the Valley.

At least Thursday warms up nicely, as we make it to a seasonable high around 49 degrees. We do also have more clouds gradually increasing today, with a partly cloudy afternoon, and a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow showers for some, Friday through Saturday morning. (WVLT)

The next cold front moves in Friday. This will bring us a 60% coverage in rain showers to some snow showers. We’re looking at a morning snow showers in the higher elevations, then midday to early afternoon rain to snow showers to develop, hitting the peak 60% coverage at this point. Then temperatures drop from the midday high of 41 degrees, with scattered light to moderate snow showers. Showers means on and off, so this leads to varying snowfall around each county.

Friday night starts with scattered light snow showers, but they’re spotty in the mountains by Saturday morning, with a low of 17 degrees. The gusts of 20 mph will make it feel like single digits! Saturday stays freezing, but the sun returns and the bitter cold winds gradually decrease.

Sunday bounces back to mid 40s, and then 50s return to start next week. Tuesday is looking like the “pick of the week”, with rain building up the rest of the week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

