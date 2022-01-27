Advertisement

Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for a missing 18-month-old girl.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced the missing 18-month-old girl from Knoxville, Royalty Daniel, was found safe in Bloomington, Indiana, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officials said she was taken by her mother, Cheyenne Daniel.

“Cheyenne Daniel was helpful and cooperative in resolving the matter,” KPD officials said. “As always, thank you for helping to spread the word.”

Royalty was recently removed from Cheyenne’s custody by the Department of Children’s Services, KPD officials said.

Royalty has a medical condition that requires regular treatments and was returned to DCS custody in good health, according to officials.

