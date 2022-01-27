Morristown police ask for public assistance in locating missing man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man, according to a press release by the department.

Skyler Etgen’s parents reported him missing after they hadn’t heard from him since he left work at Kawasaki Tennessee, an automotive parts supplier, on Tuesday, according to Chief of Police Roger Overholt.

“Skyler is not wanted for a crime; police and his family just want to confirm that he is safe,” said Overholt. “Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.”

Skyler is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 11 and 140 pounds. He may be driving a silver, 2010 Mazda with tag number 9A1-4F6, according to Overholt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.