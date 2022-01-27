Advertisement

Morristown police ask for public assistance in locating missing man

Skyler Etgen’s parents haven’t had contact with him since Tuesday, according to Morristown Chief of Police Roger Overholt.
Investigators with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public's help in locating...
Investigators with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Skyler Etgen(Morristown PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man, according to a press release by the department.

Skyler Etgen’s parents reported him missing after they hadn’t heard from him since he left work at Kawasaki Tennessee, an automotive parts supplier, on Tuesday, according to Chief of Police Roger Overholt.

“Skyler is not wanted for a crime; police and his family just want to confirm that he is safe,” said Overholt. “Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.”

Skyler is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 11 and 140 pounds. He may be driving a silver, 2010 Mazda with tag number 9A1-4F6, according to Overholt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Royalty and Cheyenne Daniel
Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Light snow is here for most Friday - but certainly not all.
Light snow for most Friday but turning frigid Saturday
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Board defends removing “Maus” from McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust curriculum
Reminder that pets need to be warm during the winter weather.
Protect your pipes and pets over the coming days
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Kennedy Chandler
Chandler Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List