On-duty MPD officer killed in crash to be honored, laid to rest today

Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer who was killed in a car crash while on duty is being honored by his colleagues this week.

Officer Corille Jones served the Memphis Police Department for nearly two years. He was assigned to the Ridgeway Station and worked overnights.

Sadly, he was killed a week ago after an early morning crash at the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

MPD says Jones was a hardworking Young officer who personified what it means to be the Best in Blue.

Last night, the department honored him with a Sea of Blue after his visitation ceremony.

Police vehicles lined the roadways each flashing their blue lights for the Thirty-two-year-old Officer killed in the line of duty. His family members describe him as an angel.

“Couldn’t nobody be Corille ‘C.J.’ Jones. That name was just made for him and you can see it,” said Joshua Freeman, Jones’ brother. “Like I said, just thinking about the times we had, I cried when I initially heard it but I haven’t cried since then. It’s nothing but smiles because that’s what he gave us, smiles and good times.”

Jones also leaves behind two daughters.

The Memphis Police Association set up a fundraiser for his family with a goal of $45,000.

Jones’ funeral will take place at Hope Church at 11 a.m. Thursday.

