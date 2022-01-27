Preseason All-American pitcher Blade Tidwell sidelined by shoulder soreness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee sophomore Blade Tidwell will miss the beginning of the season with shoulder soreness.

According to a university spokesperson, the right-handed pitcher won’t require surgery and is working on a rehab plan with the UT medical staff. No timetable has been set for Tidwell’s return.

The Loretto native led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman last season. Tidwell went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA and finished second on the team with 90 strikeouts over 98.2 innings pitched. His 10 wins were the second most by a freshman in school history.

Tennessee baseball earned its third and highest preseason top 25 ranking Monday as Baseball America slotted the Vols No. 17 to start the 2022 season.

UT is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, posting a 50-18 record and advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 2005. Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation in 2021, its highest ranking in program history, and finished the season ranked as high as No. 5 in the polls.

The Big Orange finished the year ranked eighth in the final Baseball America rankings.

