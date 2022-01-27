Advertisement

Preseason All-American pitcher Blade Tidwell sidelined by shoulder soreness

The right-handed pitcher won’t require surgery and is working on a rehab plan with the UT medical staff. No timetable has been set for Tidwell’s return.
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Pitcher Blade Tidwell #29 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Pitcher Blade Tidwell #29 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 NCAA Baseball tournament regional game between the Liberty Flames and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee sophomore Blade Tidwell will miss the beginning of the season with shoulder soreness.

According to a university spokesperson, the right-handed pitcher won’t require surgery and is working on a rehab plan with the UT medical staff. No timetable has been set for Tidwell’s return.

The Loretto native led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman last season. Tidwell went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA and finished second on the team with 90 strikeouts over 98.2 innings pitched. His 10 wins were the second most by a freshman in school history.

Tennessee baseball earned its third and highest preseason top 25 ranking Monday as Baseball America slotted the Vols No. 17 to start the 2022 season.

UT is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, posting a 50-18 record and advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 2005. Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation in 2021, its highest ranking in program history, and finished the season ranked as high as No. 5 in the polls.

The Big Orange finished the year ranked eighth in the final Baseball America rankings.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Royalty and Cheyenne Daniel
Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Kennedy Chandler
Chandler Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) after...
Vrabel named Coach of the Year
Junior Vols guard scoring two of his team high 23 points against Florida on January 26, 2022
#18 Vols rally to beat Gators 78-71
The former Tennessee lineman was named to the NFL 2021 All-Rookie Team.
VFL Trey Smith named to NFL 2021 All-Rookie Team