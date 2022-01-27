Protect your pipes and pets over the coming days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plumbers with Quality Plumbing Heating and Cooling in Kodak told WVLT News that they were busy right after the last winter storm, but things have slowed down.

General Manager Rick Pittser said the best thing you can do is open cabinets and let warm air flow to the pipes as much as possible. He said you can let your water drip, especially in the sink that’s closest to the return so water flows as much through the pipes as possible.

“If you have good insulation, you close all your pants on your foundation, you keep the wind off it the pipes will stay pretty warm for a day or two but it’s an extended period when you have four or five, six days of really cold temperatures that it seems to show its ugly head,” added Pittser.

If you do go without power and your pipes freeze, Pittser said to shut the water off to the house and your hot water heater as well.

Plumbers say the best defense you have is to keep water flowing through your pipes. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

At the Sevier County Humane society, folks there reminded people to bring their pets inside. The director said these times when there is an extended freeze can be hard on pets. Stacey Dekker said if you let your pets outside for a walk, the amount of time they should stay out all depends on the type of dog.

“I would recommend with below 30 to an hour depends on how active the dog is. If you have a dog that’s going to go out and sit in ice and sit in the afterwards then definitely, definitely get it in within an hour,” said Dekker.

She also said they do not use old bedding as warmth. It’s best to use straw or hay.

“That bedding is going to get the moisture out of the air and that’s going to freeze in the blanket so you’re going to have a wet blanket that’s frozen the best thing to use a straw or hay even if you can’t get straw a bale of straw is $6,″ she said.

Here’s a video of a simple idea you may have already around your house to keep stray animals warm.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.