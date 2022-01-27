Sevier Co. couple searches 600 miles to reunite family with three-legged dog

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For six days, a Sevier County couple drove a total of 600 miles searching for Bear, a lost dog.

In October 2021, Bear Aten and his wife Trish, spotted a three-legged racoon and dog come by on their security camera.

They saved the clips and didn’t think too much of it. Until last week Trish was on Facebook and saw a group called “Bring Bear Home.”

“He’s traveled all around Wears Valley. We’ve got a lot of volunteers out there helping and we’re just hoping this interview will help get Bear back to Lisa,” said Aten, a retired law enforcement officer who lives in Sevier County.

The 10-year-old German Shepherd mix went missing in September. He’s a three-legged dog who lost his paw after another dog attacked him a few years ago.

Lisa Licciardi and her son, Harrison Sibley, and some of his friends came up to Sevier County from Louisiana, evacuating from Hurricane Ida.

“Bear has been my best friend since I can remember,” said Sibley. “We’ve gone through everything in the world together.”

Sibley was on a hike with a friend when he got a phone call that Bear had escaped.

“It was really hard losing him. Because I spent every day with him,” said Sibley.

Not used to mountainous terrain, Sibley and his friends started searching for Bear, but no luck.

“I’m calling, screaming his name, but it was like where do I go, you know,” said Sibley.

“It was terrible because you know we love Bear,” said Lisa.

The Atens posted more than 60 missing dog posters all over the Wears Valley area, even expanding to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

“We’re checking any leads no matter how small they are to see if there’s any possibility that was him or not,” said Aten.

Other volunteers helped as well, searching around their work schedule and on weekends to look for Bear.

‘I’m just amazed at how everyone came together without knowing each other and how they just; they’re going to find Bear,” said Licciardi.

Licciardi and Sibley were eager to have their dog home whenever that will be.

“I just want him home. We want him home,” said Licciardi.

Licciardi returned to Sevier County four times to look for Bear.

Bear was last spotted in the Chimney’s picnic area on Monday.

There’s a $1,500 reward for whoever brings Bear home to Licciardi and Sibley.

