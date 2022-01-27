Advertisement

Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom

Ole Smoky beating Bourbon Trail numbers as business like Rowdy bear plan to expand.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery saw 5.7 million visitors at its four distilleries in Sevier County in 2021, beating Scottish distilleries, and all in Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

”We welcomed over 5.7 million visitors in the past year and people seem to enjoy themselves and leave happy,” said Robert Hall the CEO of Ole Smoky Distilleries. “If you add Scotland at two and the Kentucky Bourbon trail at 1.7 that’s three-point seven, we’re well over the two at our four distilleries alone.”

Businesses in Sevier County are seeing big numbers too.

”Many of the visitors that came to this area it was their first time visiting and one this we kept up on of the many customers who came through they were going to make it an annual trip or definitely come back,” said Emily Williford, programs and communication director at Rowdy Bear.

Rowdy Bear Snowpark in Pigeon Forge opened its first snow tubing hill in 2021.

The business saw high attendance and is planning to open more lanes in ‘22, while also adding an attraction in Sevierville across from Five Oaks Farms.

”They love coming to this area because of how we treat people, we have the southern hospitality, the customer service and really there’s so much to do here,” said Williford.

While the park may be one of Sevier County’s biggest draws, the businesses that lie in the foothills are there to soak up every person who comes into town.

”Were in a hot place, were in a beautiful place, were in a place where people enjoy coming and spending time here.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Royalty and Cheyenne Daniel
Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
Duncan Hines partners with global superstar Dolly Parton on a new line of Southern-Style...
Dolly Parton cake mix sells out in 5 minutes

Latest News

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Burt Rosen
KARM CEO announces retirement; successor comments on his legacy
Junior Vols guard scoring two of his team high 23 points against Florida on January 26, 2022
#18 Vols rally to beat Gators 78-71
Few more clouds Thursday
Mild Thursday ahead of our next cold front arriving Friday