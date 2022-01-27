Tennessee residents can now reserve trees for Tree Day planting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Tennessee residents are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the state’s annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event on March 19.

There are 10 native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis. A small donation is requested for each tree. Trees can be reserved on the Tennessee Environmental Council website.

“We’re looking for people that want to beautify their yards, farms, and neighborhoods across Tennessee and help improve our environment,” the Council’s Cynthia Hernandez said in a news release. “We have set up 130 volunteer-run tree pick-up locations in communities across the state to make it convenient for folks to pick up their trees and participate.”

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in Tennessee communities. The giveaway is a joint effort with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, which grew many of the trees.

Since 2015, more than 600,000 trees have been planted in Tennessee as a result of this effort.

