Tracking down “The Smokies Most Wanted” species with an app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Discover Life in America started the iNaturalist app to allow visitors at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to report species of plants, wildlife, and fungi.

The app shows what species your photo resembles. It also sends data to researchers on the date, location, and type of species in that photo to help them track biodiversity in the park.

Will Kuhn with Discover Life in America said the app can also be used to take videos of sounds if an animal is far away.

“It helps us find new species, just this year we found 77 insect species through iNaturalist that we didn’t know were in the park,” said Kuhn.

There are more than 100 high-priority species they’re looking to learn more about for their “Smokies Most Wanted” program. Some examples- the cutleaf coneflower, green anole, upland chorus frog. You can check out the smokies most wanted guide here.

You can download the app here.

