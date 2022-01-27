Advertisement

Tracking down “The Smokies Most Wanted” species with an app

Scientists think there were tens of thousands of species in the Smokies they don’t have a record for. They’re hoping some of the millions of visitors at the park each year will help them collect data using the iNaturalist app.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Discover Life in America started the iNaturalist app to allow visitors at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to report species of plants, wildlife, and fungi.

The app shows what species your photo resembles. It also sends data to researchers on the date, location, and type of species in that photo to help them track biodiversity in the park.

Will Kuhn with Discover Life in America said the app can also be used to take videos of sounds if an animal is far away.

“It helps us find new species, just this year we found 77 insect species through iNaturalist that we didn’t know were in the park,” said Kuhn.

There are more than 100 high-priority species they’re looking to learn more about for their “Smokies Most Wanted” program. Some examples- the cutleaf coneflower, green anole, upland chorus frog. You can check out the smokies most wanted guide here.

You can download the app here.

