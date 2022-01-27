Advertisement

VFL Trey Smith named to NFL 2021 All-Rookie Team

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Tennessee lineman was named to the NFL 2021 All-Rookie Team.

Vol for Life Trey Smith was named to this year’s team by the Pro Football Writers of America. He started every game during the 2021 regular season for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith fought back from blood clots in his lungs to earn first-team All-SEC honors during his collegiate career, and continued to rise above and play despite health issues.

The Jackson native also earned the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy and the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award during his career with the Vols.

The Chiefs are set to face off against the Bengals in the NFL Conference Championships on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

