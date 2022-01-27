Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jump from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passes.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Officials identify man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
Michael Murrell, 35.
Teens tied up at gunpoint during burglary, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Allen told WVLT News there was a miscommunication between the family, the attorney and her...
Family calls for more transparency after Knoxville man dies in police custody
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
DA releases incident report of KPD in-custody death
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a missing 18-month-old girl.
Knoxville police looking for missing 18-month-old