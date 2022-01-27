Advertisement

Vrabel named Coach of the Year

Pro Football Writers of America
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) after...
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) after Taylor scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pro Football Writers of America has released its latest list of award-winners for the 2021 NFL season, and it has selected Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as Coach of the Year.

This is the second Coach of the Year award for Vrabel, as the 101 Awards also gave the Titans head coach the same honor.

The Titans finished with a 12-5 record and won the AFC South and finished as the conference’s No. 1 seed. Making all that more impressive is the fact that Tennessee dealt with a ton of injuries that led to the team fielding an NFL record 91 players.

Going into 2022, Vrabel will be in the final year of his contract, but the expectation is that the Titans will extend him at some point.

