Zoo Knoxville names two new lion cubs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials at Zoo Knoxville have decided on names for their two new lion cubs. The two cubs, one male and one female, were named Maji and Anga.

Maji and Anga are both Swahili for “water” and “sky” respectively. The names were suggested by a family that works with the zoo to care for animals.

Zoo officials also gave an update on the little lions’ health, saying both are shaping up nicely. The lions are putting on weight and becoming more mobile, Zoo Knoxville officials said. Caretakers allowed the new lions to visit their eventual permanent habitat to explore, Zoo Knoxville Curator Terry Cannon said. The cubs have also spent time with their parents.

“Moving to the valley is the first step in starting to train them to be lions,” Cannon said.

Maji and Anga are well on their way to becoming used to life at Zoo Knoxville, Cannon said. Caretakers are gradually exposing them to other animals and enclosures to prepare them for life on display for visitors.

