African-American Equity Restoration Task Force holding first public meeting of the year

Friday’s meeting will be the first out of three Task force meetings that will be held this year.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The African-American Equity Restoration Task Force will hold its first meeting of the year, and task force members asked the public to attend and give their input.

Community Empowerment Director with the City of Knoxville, Charles Lomax , Jr. said the city and task force will be in there, as Mayor Kincannon listened to what the task force wanted in the new chief of police.

“She’s going to be hearing from them and some of the input and qualities they feel are necessary the next Chief of Police possesses, and what that process looks like,” said Lomax, Jr.

Another topic that is listed on the agenda is grant opportunities that could be the first donations made towards the group’s $100 million fund being raised to be invested in the black community.

The task force was established in December 2020 to study, review and identify strategic solutions to improve areas of disparity and disenfranchisement in the Black community, work with existing agencies in the community, and develop policy, programs and recommendations that will establish opportunities for the Black community to build generational wealth.

The Jan. 28, meeting will take place at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

Community Television of Knoxville will record each meeting live and post them here.

