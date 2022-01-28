Applicants sought for judicial opening in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are taking applications to fill two imminent vacancies on the eastern section of the Court of Criminals Appeals.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments has set a deadline of midday Feb. 8 for applications to arrive at the Administrative Office of the Courts. The seats are becoming vacant after Judges Norma McGee Ogle and D. Kelly Thomas Jr. announced they wouldn’t file for candidacy retention in the August election.

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Eastern Grand Division.

The application is located at http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. Applicants will be interviewed on March 3 or 4 over a virtual hearing.

