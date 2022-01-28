Advertisement

Banned McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust book gaining popularity

Maus, a graphic novel covering the experiences of a Jewish couple in Nazi Germany is gaining popularity following McMinn County Schools’ banning of the book earlier this month.
The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was too adult-oriented for use in McMinn County Schools.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maus, a graphic novel covering the experiences of a Jewish couple in Nazi Germany, is gaining popularity following McMinn County Schools’ banning of the book earlier this month.

Maus, written by Art Spiegelman, is an adaption of his father’s life in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust. The stylized book depicts Jewish people as mice and Germans as cats. The novel was recently removed from McMinn County Schools’ curriculum at a school board meeting on Jan. 10.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, the complete edition of Maus is ranked as the #16 best-selling book on Amazon. Just two hours before, it was #23. Barnes and Noble also keeps a list of best-selling books. According to the business’ website, Maus is ranked at #54.

WVLT News reached out to a representative at the Knox County Library, who said copies are on backorder. The library system holds three copies of the first volume, which currently has 33 holds on it. If each person in line keeps the book for their allotted three weeks, the soonest one will be available is late February.

McMinn County’s school board voted unanimously to ban the book from the curriculum, citing vulgar language and depictions of nudity.

