Drugs found in stuffed animal, house prompts arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and a woman have been arrested after officials found drugs, handguns and paraphernalia consistent with the intent to distribute, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Police officials arrested Courtney Jones from a residence on an outstanding warrant on Jan. 26 at around 1:00 p.m. Once in custody, a white powdered substance that was suspected to be fentanyl and $3,180 was found on him.

Afterward, a search warrant was executed for the home Jones was found walking into. The search resulted in the discovery of a significant additional amount of money, approximately 1/2 pound of marijuana, one loaded AR-15 rifle, several sets of digital scales and a quantity of quinine, a substance that is reportedly commonly used as an adulterant for heroin and fentanyl before distribution, the report stated.

The fentanyl was found inside a stuffed animal cut open found under a bed. The handguns, drugs and money were found scattered throughout the house, some in lockboxes and some not, according to officials.

While the search was being conducted, a Knoxville woman, Somer Page, arrived at the home and was taken into custody.

Jones previously had a felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in 2015.

