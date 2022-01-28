Giving Guitars Tour visits Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville locations are receiving the gift of two guitars each as part of Modern Country Artist Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour. Cade played some of his original music Wednesday for teens at Tennessee Children’s Home before donated the instruments. He encouraged them and offered to share his free online instructional guitar video, while the Children’s Home also plans to offer in-person music lessons for the teens.

“I want them to be able to pick up a guitar, learn it and through their stories, through their challenges, be able to bless others just like I have been able to do,” said Cade.

He brings his wife and two children along for the tour that has included more than a dozen sites so far. This effort is financially supported by philanthropist Brent Yates, co-founder of Restore Us.

Cade plans to perform a mini-concert next week at Knox Area Rescue Ministries in downtown Knoxville and donate guitars there, as well.

