HVAC technicians in high demand as winter temps drop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s not uncommon in these chilly temperatures for HVAC technician, Chris Fannon, to find ice in and around HVAC units while repairing them.

That’s because they are literally freezing up.

I met up with Fannon at a home late Friday morning where he said that was the case. The heat pump quit working due to a bad component inside.

“In this extreme weather, this is not uncommon. Our equipment gets taxed. Where it’s not really used to this cold for this long,” said Fannon.

The family living there had been without heat for four days while relying on wood burning stove to keep them warm.

But they’re lucky. Fannon said right now it can take up to two weeks for a heating repair technician to fix HVAC units.

His company, Fannon and Sons, have had times this year they’ve had to run out heaters to customers to keep them warm while waiting on parts due to supply chain issues.

He advised HVAC systems need to be serviced yearly and filters need to be changed regularly.

Additionally, thermostats should remain on a constant temperature. If there’s a need to lower it at night, don’t lower it more than four degrees.

“Any time you run it lower, yes, you’re saving money, you’re saving energy. But you’re having to pay to bring it back up to a comfortable temperature, so it’s a balance point.”

