Knoxville clinic to offer new Alzheimer’s drug in coming months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee families will have to wait a little longer for the FDA approved Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, to be available. The drug is an infusion that acts as an immunization for early on set patients.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Monica Crane, a neurologist with Genesis Neuroscience Clinic, said.

Crane said Genesis Neuroscience Clinic will be one of only a handful of clinics to offer the drug in the coming months. However, there has been major push back to keep the drug away from patients. It could cost up to $56,000 a year, which is a price Medicare isn’t promising to pay.

Plus, there were concerns with its side effects that include brain swelling or bleeding.

“We are also hesitant. We might have to enroll you in a clinical trial to make sure its covered,” Crane said. “The hesitancy is putting myself in my patients’ shoes, if I knew there was only one drug available, I would want it, but would you want to be stuck with the bill.”

Area doctors might not offer the drug, Crane said she anticipated patients will be referred to the clinic.

While families will have to keep waiting, groups like Alzheimer’s Tennessee was offering a hand.

“Our job is to take care of the people that are battling the disease,” Mary Lynn Payne with Alzheimer’s Tennessee said.

The group learned rural families aren’t aware of the drug and they connect them to services, support and fundraising. They’re meeting them where they are by planning the Five County Alzheimer’s walk in Clinton, which is a new location.

“Everybody is spread out. Campbell County is over (there) , Roane county is over here and no one wants to drive anywhere. So, there has to be a reason to get everyone together,” Payne said.

