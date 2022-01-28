Advertisement

Major crash causes delays on I-40 near Strawberry Plains exit

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains closed all westbound lanes of the interstate Thursday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

One eastbound lane is also closed and first responders are on scene, according to KPD officials.

Knoxville Fire Department Reports Major Crash On I-40 West

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department report a major crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 27, 2022

This is a developing story.

