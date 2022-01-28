Major crash causes delays on I-40 near Strawberry Plains exit
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department reported a major crash on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains closed all westbound lanes of the interstate Thursday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
One eastbound lane is also closed and first responders are on scene, according to KPD officials.
This is a developing story.
