Major crash causes delays on I-40 near Strawberry Plains exit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains closed all westbound lanes of the interstate Thursday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

One eastbound lane is also closed and first responders are on scene, according to KPD officials.

Knoxville Fire Department Reports Major Crash On I-40 West Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department report a major crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 27, 2022

TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike. All westbound lanes are closed, while one eastbound lane is closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/EJLp4nncDp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 28, 2022

This is a developing story.

