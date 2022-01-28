Advertisement

Metro PD: Man kills wife, 2 daughters before taking own life in Goodlettsville


Metro responded to calls of a murder-suicide
Metro responded to calls of a murder-suicide(MNPD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville on Friday morning.

An unidentified 32-year-old man called 911 dispatch at 6:24 a.m. According to police at the scene, the man explained that he had just shot his two daughters and his wife in their home.

An off-duty MNPD Sergeant in the area responded and made attempts to speak with the un-named man inside the house before hearing a single gunshot from inside at 6:38 a.m.

When the officer entered the home, that officer found the man in the living room with a gunshot wound. In addition, the man’s 6-year-old daughter, 13-year-old daughter, and 32-year-old wife were all found in different parts of the house with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the 13-year-old and the mother had signs of life, and EMS took both to the Vanderbilt Medical Center. However, the 13-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the wife died during surgery.

This scene is still very active with an investigation. News4 is at the scene gathering information. We will update this story as information is made available.

