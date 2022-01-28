Advertisement

NCAA bracket reveal shows Lady Vols in position to host

Lady Vols
Lady Vols(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Committee made its first projected seeding reveal of the season on Thursday night, and Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols currently hold a No. 4 overall seed for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Additional top 16 reveals will be made by the committee on Feb. 10 and Feb. 28.

The top 16 seeds, when they are officially announced on Sunday, March 13, will earn the right to host NCAA First and Second Round games on March 18-21. For the first time in the history of the women’s tournament, the top 16 teams may also host an NCAA First Four game on Wednesday, March 16, or Thursday, March 17.

Tennessee, currently ranked No. 4/5 in the AP and USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Polls, is 18-1 overall and 7-0 in SEC play, pending its outcome with Auburn on Thursday night. The Lady Vols already have five top-25 wins to their credit, which is the most by the program since recording seven such victories during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Big Orange women are trying to earn the right to host NCAA Tournament games for the initial time since the 2017-18 season. They are a remarkable 59-5 all-time in NCAA First and Second Round games, including 45-1 at home.

