New Tennessee Vacation Guide features Sevierville & Knoxville

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s Tennessee Vacation Guide is out and it’s all about promoting why folks should visit right here in Tennessee. It’s a reminder of all the great vacations that can be hand in our home state.

This year’s guide is all about music and its role in America by featuring many of the music venues across the state.

“I think the big performance venues like the Tennessee Theater, we know about that movie palace. We know about the Grand Ole Opry; they just celebrated 5000 shows last year. And then the big shell out in Memphis where the very first rock and roll show was ever performed by Elvis,” said Dave Jones with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “There’s seven genres of music, blues, bluegrass country, so rockabilly rock and roll gospel, and all of those calls Tennessee home in some way or another.”

This year the guide features three covers from Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

“The inside of the guide is the same, but we’re including three different musical venues that are iconic in Tennessee. One is the Levitt Shell out in Memphis, where Elvis performed according to historians, the first rock and roll show, of course, the Grand Ole Opry where they just celebrated 5000 shows last year and then, of course, here in Knoxville, our own Tennessee Theater, which is a theater palace that later became a concert venue,” added Jones.

Norris Dam State Park, Rocky Top (Journal Communications)

Inside, readers will learn all about downtown Sevierville from the Dolly Parton Statue to the history of downtown and the newly completed streetscape program.

“I was really thankful that we got to include so much of Sevierville in this. Of course, the downtown which has been redone is amazing,” added Jones. “There’s several restaurant venues we kind of focus on some of the food is downtown, we focus on the Dali statue which by the way, is celebrating 35 years this year, and in some of the other things to do the downtown area. Sevierville is really shining right now.”

To pick up your copy of this year’s Tennessee vacation guide, you can visit one of your local visitor centers or visit the link here: Free Vacation Guide | TN Vacation

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development unveiled its official 2022 Tennessee Vacation Guide today with three covers showcasing the sights, sounds and experiences that created the Soundtrack of America. (Tennessee Department of Tourist Development)

