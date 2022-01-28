Advertisement

Officials searching for ‘dangerous’ fugitive who may be in New Market

Davis currently faces 14 pending charges in in Hamblen County.
Mekiah Davis
Mekiah Davis(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a fugitive who is considered dangerous, according to police.

Within 48 hours of being released from Mountain View in Dandridge, police said Mekiah Davis cut off his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase that resulted in a crash in Hamblen County on Jan. 20.

Davis currently faces 14 pending charges in Hamblen Co, including reckless endangerment and the illegal possession of a weapon, along with 12 other charges.

“In less than 48 hours of his release, he had a vehicle, a large amount of cash, drugs and a weapon,” officials said. “If spotted, use caution, do not approach as he should be considered dangerous.”

Davis may be in the New Market area and has connections in Knoxville, including a girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend.

Those with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts are asked to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 27, 2022

