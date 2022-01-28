One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a minivan and tractor-trailer crashed just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department and TDOT responded to the deadly crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to a police report, an early investigation shows that a minivan stopped in the center lane of I-40 West, possibly after a previous crash.

The report said the van was then hit by a tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to veer into the center median. The driver of the minivan was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Police have not released the name of the driver who was killed until his family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials estimate the closure to last into the morning Friday. Travelers are being re-routed at this time and are encouraged to seek an alternative route until the interstate is re-opened.

This is a developing story.

