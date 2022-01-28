Advertisement

One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains

According to police, a minivan stopped in the center lane before being hit by a tractor-trailer.
Interstate Crash
Interstate Crash(East District Patrol Division)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Savannah Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a minivan and tractor-trailer crashed just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department and TDOT responded to the deadly crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to a police report, an early investigation shows that a minivan stopped in the center lane of I-40 West, possibly after a previous crash.

The report said the van was then hit by a tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to veer into the center median. The driver of the minivan was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Police have not released the name of the driver who was killed until his family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials estimate the closure to last into the morning Friday. Travelers are being re-routed at this time and are encouraged to seek an alternative route until the interstate is re-opened.

Knoxville Fire Department Reports Major Crash On I-40 West

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department report a major crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 27, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Board defends removing “Maus” from McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust curriculum
Royalty and Cheyenne Daniel
Missing 18-month-old from Knoxville found safe

Latest News

Scattered snow showers Friday
Scattered snow showers developing ahead of a arctic wind chills
Friday’s meeting will be the first out of three Task force meetings that will be held this year.
African-American Equity Restoration Task Force holding first public meeting of the year
The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...
Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum
Belew Drug receives 1,500 tests to be divided between four locations.
At-home COVID test availability improving around East TN