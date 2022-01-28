Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital

A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – A mystery animal rescue by wildlife experts has escaped the animal hospital that was caring for it.

An employee with Wildlife Works Inc. saw the animal’s cage empty and destroyed when she went to the hospital Thursday morning, according to a post on Facebook.

The nonprofit organization said the animal chewed through a window screen until he was able to force it open and escape.

“Not in our wildest dreams did we expect something like this!” the post said.

Wildlife Works Inc. took in the animal about a week ago after a woman in Pennsylvania found it scared, cold and shivering.

Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron said the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing to determine what it is.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He was being treated for mange and secondary infections.

“We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go,” the post said on Facebook.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

