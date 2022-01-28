Scattered snow showers developing ahead of a arctic wind chills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arctic air is moving into our area, and Friday is the transition point. This creates some rain showers, then dropping temperatures and a change to scattered light to moderate snow. The widespread impact is Saturday’s freeze and wind chills in the single digits to below zero across our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snowfall potential through Saturday morning (WVLT)

This morning comes with spotty, light snow showers developing on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Temperatures start the day around 30 degrees, with a light chilly breeze.

The Valley warmings to around 41 degrees midday, ahead of those light showers, so it changes over to some light rain midday in the Valley. Then more moisture moves in, and temperatures move down. So, the 60% coverage for today is in the afternoon to early evening, and that’s when we see scattered light to moderate snow showers. Most of have light snowfall potential, BUT with on and off scattered snowfall like this, it leaves variations around each county. There is a cold wind today, gusting up to 15 mph.

Arctic wind chills Saturday morning. (WVLT)

Tonight the snow continues in the Smokies, with scattered light snow showers and clouds. The cold winds increase, with gusts around 25 mph at times, and we’re dropping to around 17 degrees. So, by the morning it feels like single digits in the Valley and zero to below zero at times on the Plateau, to SE KY and NE TN, as well as the foothills to the mountains.

Saturday’s high is only 32 degrees, but at least the arctic gusts gradually decrease in speed. That still leaves our area feeling like the 20s through the afternoon, and it’s mostly sunny.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds shift and warmer air is headed our way. Sunday rebounds nicely to the mid 40s, then the 50s kick off next week.

Rain returns to our area by Wednesday. We’re looking at on and off moderate rain from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday afternoon to evening is the return of colder air, and that’s when we’re seeing scattered snow showers becoming spotty by Friday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

