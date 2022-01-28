Advertisement

Silver Alert law praised for bringing more than 40 missing people home safe

A spokesperson with The TBI said since June 2021, 51 of the 55 Silver Alerts issued resulted in the individuals being safely located.
A spokesperson with The TBI said since June 2021, 51 of the 55 Silver Alerts issued resulted in...
A spokesperson with The TBI said since June 2021, 51 of the 55 Silver Alerts issued resulted in the individuals being safely located.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six out of 10 people living with Dementia will wander at least once, according to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. On Friday, the group praised the Silver Alert law that was passed in July of last year.

Just this week, five Tennesseans have gone missing.

“That’s definitely heartbreaking and unheard of, and we hope that there isn’t another week where that become another statistic,” Tracey Wilson, Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s regional director, said.

Within days, those missing were all returned home. Many would say it’s thanks to the new Silver Alert law.

“This is the way government is supposed to work. We don’t get it right all of the time, but we got it right this time,” Representative Jeremy Faison (R) - Cocke County, said.

Representative Faison introduced the bill last year when advocates were pushing to have a statewide protocol for missing people who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment or disability. The procedure is similar to an amber alert.

“There is always somebody that has to be working to be able to answer the phone and get the word out. So, when you pay taxes in Tennessee, you are literally paying for someone to be on alert and listening to our local health providers, local law enforcement all the way to the TBI to be able to propagate that message out and get it out across the state of Tennessee,” Faison said.

Since the bill passed, Alzheimer’s Tennessee told WVLT News more than 40 missing people have been safely found. A spokesperson with The TBI said since June 2021, 51 of the 55 Silver Alerts issued resulted in the individuals being safely located.

For that, the community held a special reignition ceremony at Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice in honor of Faison and other grassroots groups who helped make a difference. They believe the sense of urgency is generating better outcomes.

There have been some challenges along the way, so Alzheimer’s Tennessee will soon start offering what they call Silver Alert kits.

“Before an incident of wandering even happens, because when that happens, we’re in a crisis mode and we’re not able to think extremely clearly or really have the desire needed to pull all of those documents needed,” Wilson said.

There are ways you can reduce the risk of wandering. Alzheimer’s Association suggests involve loved one in activities, avoid visiting busy places and be sure their basic needs are met.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash on I-40 West
One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Board defends removing “Maus” from McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust curriculum

Latest News

Chris Fannon works to repair a broken heater
HVAC technicians in high demand as winter temps drop
McMinn County Schools in Tennessee bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel 'Maus' that...
Banned McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust book gaining popularity
A cat
What should you consider before adopting a pet?
The coldest air in easily more than a year arrives this weekend.
Some sticking snow Friday night followed by really cold wind chills
Mekiah Davis
‘Dangerous’ fugitive arrested in Sevier County following search