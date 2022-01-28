Some sticking snow Friday night followed by really cold wind chills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very light and dry snow continues to fall through Friday evening and into the overnight of early Saturday morning. The actual consistency of the snow will change as truly Arctic air moves in Friday night. We wake up to frosty wind chills right around zero Saturday morning. That’s the coldest temperatures in more than a year. It’s a steady climb back above average for much of next week. There’s a good chance of widespread and long lived rain late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snow continues for many of us right but don’t expect much accumulation in the Tennessee River Valley.

Late night Snow bursts could bring a fresh inch of snow to some higher elevations on the Cumberland Plateau. We’re talking places like Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties. Apart from that snow will wrap up by dawn on Saturday.

Dawn also brings a feels like temperature near zero for most of East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Some of the Cumberland Plateau, who just had a little light snow, will feel like -5 degrees. Even with that, have sunglasses ready to go on Saturday. Do not expect temperatures to get anywhere close to freezing in many spots. The high is 32 degrees in Knoxville Saturday. Still, it will never feel that warm.

Sunday mornings not quite as cold; it yet, it’s like the coldest weather the entire season so far. So they have lots of sunshine through the afternoon to go along with a high temperature in 45 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday are the real ‘pick days’ of the week. We’re substantially warmer.

