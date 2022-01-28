Advertisement

Some sticking snow Friday night followed by really cold wind chills

Meteorologist Ben Cathey says it will feel like almost 0° Saturday morning!
The coldest air in easily more than a year arrives this weekend.
The coldest air in easily more than a year arrives this weekend.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very light and dry snow continues to fall through Friday evening and into the overnight of early Saturday morning. The actual consistency of the snow will change as truly Arctic air moves in Friday night. We wake up to frosty wind chills right around zero Saturday morning. That’s the coldest temperatures in more than a year. It’s a steady climb back above average for much of next week. There’s a good chance of widespread and long lived rain late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snow continues for many of us right but don’t expect much accumulation in the Tennessee River Valley.

Late night Snow bursts could bring a fresh inch of snow to some higher elevations on the Cumberland Plateau. We’re talking places like Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties. Apart from that snow will wrap up by dawn on Saturday.

Dawn also brings a feels like temperature near zero for most of East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Some of the Cumberland Plateau, who just had a little light snow, will feel like -5 degrees. Even with that, have sunglasses ready to go on Saturday. Do not expect temperatures to get anywhere close to freezing in many spots. The high is 32 degrees in Knoxville Saturday. Still, it will never feel that warm.

Sunday mornings not quite as cold; it yet, it’s like the coldest weather the entire season so far. So they have lots of sunshine through the afternoon to go along with a high temperature in 45 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday are the real ‘pick days’ of the week. We’re substantially warmer.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash on I-40 West
One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Board defends removing “Maus” from McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust curriculum

Latest News

Scattered snow showers Friday
Scattered snow showers developing ahead of a arctic wind chills
Heather tracks scattered light to moderate snow showers for today.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking snow showers today to arctic wind chills
Light snow is here for most Friday - but certainly not all.
Light snow for most Friday but turning frigid Saturday
Rain to snow to brutal cold. Ben's forecast has wind chills near zero.
Rain to snow to brutal cold. Ben's forecast has wind chills near zero.