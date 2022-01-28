Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man sentenced to 43 years in prison for kidnapping

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Kentucky announced the sentencing of a Corbin man on Friday.

Douglas M. Edmonson, 38, was sentenced to 516 months in federal prison for violent kidnapping.

The Department of Justice’s release said Edmonson used a Facebook account that was not his own to lure the victim to Tennessee. He then forced the victim into a car and drove them to Corbin.

The release also said Edmonson used a dangerous weapon and demanded a ransom.

The court ruled that he sexually exploited and inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim.

