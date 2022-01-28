Advertisement

TBI: Blount Co. sex offender wanted for failing to register

Tracy Lynn Myers reportedly failed to register on the sex offender registry.
Tracy Lynn Myers
Tracy Lynn Myers(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Blount County sex offender who failed to register, officials posted on Twitter Friday.

Tracy Lynn Myers is a registered non-violent sex offender who failed to show up for her annual registry appointment in December, according to a BCSO spokesperson. She has not been seen by officials since.

She was initially charged with aggravated prostitution, but it was not from Blount County.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5200.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting identified, neighbors react
Interstate Crash
One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Board defends removing “Maus” from McMinn Co. Schools Holocaust curriculum

Latest News

Semi on fire on I-75
VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-75 South
Semi on fire on I-75
VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-75 South
Scattered snow showers Friday
Scattered snow showers developing ahead of a arctic wind chills
State Representative, Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville)
TN lawmaker proposes legislation focused on COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for healthcare workers