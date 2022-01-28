TBI: Blount Co. sex offender wanted for failing to register

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Blount County sex offender who failed to register, officials posted on Twitter Friday.

Tracy Lynn Myers is a registered non-violent sex offender who failed to show up for her annual registry appointment in December, according to a BCSO spokesperson. She has not been seen by officials since.

She was initially charged with aggravated prostitution, but it was not from Blount County.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5200.

