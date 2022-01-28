Advertisement

Tennessee giving development grants to 62 communities

Allocation of funds was based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local level
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sixty-two Tennessee counties, cities and towns will receive more than $28 million in development grants to help the communities with improvements in housing, infrastructure, and health and safety, state officials said.

The Community Development Block Grants “will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

Allocation of funds was based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local level, the state Department of Economic and Community Development said. Grants were available for water and sewer improvements and extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

For example, the West Tennessee city of Brownsville is receiving $630,000 for sewer system improvements, officials said. The Middle Tennessee town of South Carthage is getting $298,100 for housing rehabilitation, and the East Tennessee city of Tusculum is receiving $298,075 for fire protection, officials said.

