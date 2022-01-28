Tips to stick with your new year fitness goals

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How many of you started this new year saying, “I’m going to eat better, and I’m going to exercise more?” Fitness experts say you can get right back on track if you have already gone off course.

Certified personal trainer Dustin Chadwick Green with the National Fitness Center says a new fitness journey takes time to adjust to.

“It’s definitely not the end of the world. My advice for people right now that are just recently starting a fitness journey, or did start one, and they’re losing motivation is to keep at it,” said Green. “Push hard because it will be worth it in the end. Just because you missed one workout doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the world. Just have a plan. Write it down, follow it through.

Green says just because you miss one workout does not mean you have to double up on your next workout. He says to burn those calories over the next few workouts.

“You don’t have to double up just because you missed a workout, although two days are a great way to boost your results a lot faster. But I would just recommend, you know, going back in later or the following workout that you do go in and do a little more, but a little more effort into it,” Green added. “All kinds of things happen to everybody on a day-to-day basis. But that doesn’t mean you can’t work out. Do something physical for 10 to 15 minutes—a day. You can do push-ups anywhere, Air squats, a light walk here; they’ll just need to choose better activities for that day.”

There are many different programs at National Fitness Center, especially for those who might not know a lot about exercise or who just need a little extra boost. They have got small group classes, Group X classes, and one-on-one personal training sessions. The center is running a 35% off on PT sessions.

