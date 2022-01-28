TN lawmaker proposes legislation focused on COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State Representative, Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville), has proposed legislation that focuses on religious and personal liberty exemptions for Tennessee healthcare workers.

The legislation, House Bill 1867, would require an employer with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy to grant exemptions for medical or religious reasons to any who files a request.

According to a release, the bill also notes that workers in the healthcare field would be protected from civil liability and threat of discipline by health-related boards for providing medical exemptions.

“Health care workers have carried us through this public health crisis for two years,” Zachary said. “They are the heroes on the front lines of this pandemic. Some of them have made a personal decision to not get vaccinated and their choice should be respected.”

The Biden administration official withdrew its rule that required workers at companies with more than 100 people to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements after the Supreme Court halted the plan on Jan. 13. However, the justices left in place a vaccine mandate for health care providers who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. That rule affects 10.4 million workers.

According to Rep. Zachary, the bill would provide an additional layer of protection for Tennessee’s health care workers who do not wish to be vaccinated.

“Forcing our nurses and health care professionals to walk away from their jobs if they don’t get vaccinated is not only unfair, but will exacerbate the labor shortage we’re already experiencing in our hospitals and health care setting nationwide,” Zachary said.

Read the full filing here:

HB1867 by WVLT News on Scribd

