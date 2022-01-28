VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-75 South

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation said officials were on the scene battling a vehicle fire on I-75 South Friday morning.

The fire reported at 11:24 a.m. shut down all lanes near mile marker 35. Since then, the left lane has been reopened.

“Please drive carefully and consider an alternate route,” a TDOT representative tweeted.

