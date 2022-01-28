Advertisement

WATCH: Semi-truck catches fire on I-40 West

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a tractor-trailer burst into flames carrying 45,000 pounds of plywood Friday morning on I-40 West.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that a crash on I-40 West resulted in two tractor-trailers fires early Friday morning. One was carrying over 45,000 pounds of plywood.

Multiple agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department, the Knoxville Fire Department and TDOT responded to the incident at approximately 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 399 between Midway and Strawberry Plains exits. Once on the scene, they discovered two fully engulfed tractor-trailers in the middle lane of traffic.

At the time of the incident, all lanes were closed. As of Friday evening, the roads had reopened.

The fire was the second incident that occurred overnight on I-40 West. The other was fatal and also slowed traffic.

