What should you consider before adopting a pet?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of people find forever friends at animal shelters, but did you know there are specific requirements you must meet to be eligible?

Adoption agencies like Young-Williams and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley have many pets up for adoption. Still, a few protocols and procedures are set in place to make sure you and your new pet will be a safe fit.

Amy Miller with Young-Williams says they conduct conversation-based adoptions to see if a pet will fit your lifestyle.

“If you’re away from home a lot, maybe an older dog who is already housebroken and crate trained will be the right one for you. If you’re really wanting that puppy then we will talk to you about what your life would look like. We just like to have those conversations to make that a great fit,” says Miller.

Adoption counselor Anna Nichols with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley said that age also influences adoption.

“You have to be 18 years or older, other than that we don’t have a requirement in terms of ages. We do want to look at situations for college students who are in and out of the house a lot because having an animal is a lifelong commitment,” shared Nichols.

Both animal adoption places say the minimum age to adopt is 18 years old, and there isn’t a maximum age. They just ask that those who are considered a bit older while adopting have a plan for their pet if something were to happen to them.

Some other factors that could play a factor in the approval of your adoption are if you have other pets that may not be spayed or neutered or if the pet you are interested in does well with children or not.

To see pets for adoption at Young-Williams, click here.

To see pets available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, click here.

