Breezy conditions lead to more mild temperatures Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you tired of the cold? Warmer temperatures are on the way! We are tracking another cold front later next week bringing heavy rain into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are going to get very cold by Sunday morning. If you still have snow on the ground, you will likely start out in the teens Sunday morning. Most of us will barely get to 20 degrees by Sunday morning.

Winds from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph will help us warm up to 47 by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

How about a real warm up? Monday highs will get near 50 degrees and maybe even near 60 by Tuesday! The sunshine continues both days as well.

Rain returns to our area by Wednesday. We’re looking at on and off moderate rain from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Heavy rain is expected Thursday. Thursday afternoon to evening is the return of colder air, and that’s when we’re seeing rain transfer into a wintry mix by Friday morning. Spotty snow showers are possible Friday morning as well.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

